Assam CM Sarma criticises Jharkhand government over Ram Navami clashes

In the wake of violent clashes in Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday criticised the state’s handling of the Ram Navami celebrations and accused the Jharkhand government of playing a partisan role.

Sarma, who is the BJP in charge of Jharkhand, alleged that the government allowed Muharram rallies while denying permissions for Ram Navami processions. He described the situation as a sign of mismanagement and discrimination under the current administration.

“In Mahudi, our Hindu community made a small request for permission to bring the Ram Navami flag here. However, permission was denied to the Hindu community, while others were granted permission for Muharram,” Sarma said.

Violent clashes broke out on Muharram in Barkagaon after police used force to evict demonstrators as a precautionary measure, resulting in 20 persons getting injured.

Sarma, who visited injured police personnel at RIMS Hospital in Ranchi, expressed concern over the conditions faced by the police force.

On July 19, tensions flared when around 2,000 Sahayak Police, demanding regularisation of their services, clashed with regular police. The altercation began when the Sahayak Police attempted to breach barricades near the Chief Minister’s residence, leading to a violent confrontation.