Ramoji Rao gets summons from AP CID

The Andhra Pradesh CID has summoned media baron Ramoji Rao to appear before it for questioning on 5 July in connection with the ongoing investigations into the irregularities in Margadarsi Chit Fund.

Rao and his eldest daughter-in-law Sailaja Kiran are the prime accused in the Margadarsi Chit Fund Scam in which several diversion of funds and other violations of the chit fund act took place. Both have been summoned to appear before the probe agency in its regional office at Guntur at 10:30 am on 5 July. The summons explained that all the accused will be simultaneously interrogated at the same place for investigation purpose.

The accused have maintained that they were facing political retribution apparently after Rao tried to facilitate an alliance between the TDP and BJP. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy often accuses Rao of backing his archrival TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. The octogenarian is known for supporting Naidu and the TDP in the past as well through his newspaper and television channels.