Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister for Education, will inaugurate via online mode a Lecture Hall Complex, Centralized Heating, Ventilation, Air conditioning Plant (HVAC) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at IIT Roorkee today.

The online ceremony will witness the presence of Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for Education, Communication and Electronics and Information Technology, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, Departments/Centres Deans, Associate Deans, Professor In Charge, Registrar, Joint Registrar, Deputy Registrar at IIT Roorkee.

The construction of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) had started in 2016 and took four years to complete. It has a built-up area of 13,254 sq m. with a total capacity of 4400 persons.

The second project is the Centralized heating, ventilation, air conditioning system (HVAC) with a chilled water system including ducting works at Lecture Hall I, II and convocation hall. The highlight of this project is the control through remote mode via the Building Management System (BMS). With a built-up area of 1800 sq. metres, the STP comprises a Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) for the treatment of wastewater.