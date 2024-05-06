‘Ramdroh’ and ‘Rastradhroh’ are in DNA of Congress & INDI Alliance: CM Yogi

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the Congress and the INDI Alliance as ‘Ramdrohi’ (anti-Ram)and ‘Rastradhrohi’ (anti-national).

Replying to a query on humiliation meted out to Congress leader from Chhatitsgarh Radhika Khera by her party members for visiting Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya , CM Adityanath said: “The incident shows that ‘Ramdroh’ is there in the DNA of Congress, SP, and the INDI alliance, and whoever is ‘Ramdrohi’ is ‘Rashtradrohi’ as well. Chhattisgarh belongs to Lord Ram and any Ram devotee can belong to any party. ”

Speaking during a press briefing held at his official residence, he said: “This is the character of the INDI alliance. They have always disrespected Lord Ram and his devotees. They make every effort to make the majority community feel insulted. Whether it’s Congress, SP, National Conference, or DMK, the conduct of all these parties is condemnable. And it is this ‘Ramdrohi’ conduct of these parties that is throwing them into the abyss.”

CM Adityanath said that the Congress has never missed an opportunity to demean India in the eyes of the world, nor has it hesitated to disparage the Hindu religion.

He urged people to consider the ‘Ramdrohi’ behaviour as ‘Rashtravirodhi’ (anti-national), regardless of one’s affection shown to them in the interest of the nation. The CM mentioned that the public was vigilant and making their own informed decisions.

Emphasising that the greater the ‘Ram Bhakt’, guarantees the greater ‘Rastra Bhakt’ (patriot), Yogi described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the epitome of ‘Ram Bhakt’ and ‘Rastra Bhakt’. After a 500-year wait, the long-cherished dream of Ayodhya has finally come to fruition with Ram Lalla once again gracing the city. This transformation of Ayodhya was made possible under Modi’s leadership and guidance. Today, the new Ayodhya unveils a fresh chapter before us”, he remarked.

PM Modi’s presence in Ayodhya not only impressed the nation but also Ram devotees worldwide. Lakhs of devotees eagerly awaited PM Modi’s visit and he received an unprecedented welcome in Ayodhya, the CM added.