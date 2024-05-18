Yogi to address 6 rallies on Sunday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will create a record of sorts when on Sunday he will address 6 rallies in a day.

He will likely be the first leader from UP to address six rallies on a single day during this election, BJP sources here on Saturday claimed .

On Sunday, CM Yogi will be campaigning for NDA candidates on the 50th day of his election campaign.

CM Yogi’s first rally will be held in Azamgarh for Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, a popular Bhojpuri actor/singer, MP and Lok Sabha candidate. The second rally will be in Lalganj for BJP candidate Neelam Sonkar. In 2019, this seat was won by the BSP. PM Modi and CM Yogi held a rally here on May 16 in favor of the BJP candidate.

CM Yogi will hold a rally in Lalganj again on Sunday.

He will also hold a rally in Jaunpur to campaign for Kripashankar Singh.

CM Yogi will campaign for party candidates contesting from Allahabad and Phulpur parliamentary seats on Sunday itself. The party has fielded new candidates on both seats for Lok Sabha elections, namely Neeraj Tripathi in Allahabad and MLA Praveen Patel in Phulpur.

The Chief Minister will also campaign for BJP candidate and MP Sangam Lal Gupta in Pratapgarh. The last rally of the day for CM Yogi will take place in the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.