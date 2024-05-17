If Cong wins, it will run bulldozers on Ram temple: Modi in UP

Invoking the Ram temple yet again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said if the opposition-backed INDIA bloc comes to power, it will challenge the Supreme Court’s decision on the construction of the temple, adding that the Congress will also run bulldozers on the temple.

Speaking at an election rally near Zaidpur Marg here, he also asked the INDIA bloc to take tuition from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on “where to run bulldozers and where not”.

Modi told the crowd that their one vote ended the wait of 500 years and enshrined Shri Ram Lalla in the grand Ram temple.

He also praised Adityanath’s “able administration” and the ODOP (one district one product) scheme.

“The whole world knows that Modi is going to score a hat-trick. On one side, you have the alliance of the BJP and NDA dedicated to the interest of the country. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is hell-bent on creating instability in the country,” he said.

“In the new government, I have to make many big decisions for the poor, youth, women and farmers. That is why I have come to seek blessings from the people of Barabanki and Mohanlalganj,” he added.

The prime minister called the INDIA bloc a “khichdi” and said people should not waste their votes on the candidates of the grouping.

“For five years, Modi needs an MP who will develop the area, not abuse it. For this, you have only one option ‘lotus’ (BJP party symbol). Rajrani Rawat from Barabanki and Kaushal Kishore from Mohanlalganj have to be made victorious at every booth,” he appealed to people.

He said when there is a strong government in the country, the difference is clearly visible on the ground.

“The entire focus of a weak government is to somehow keep its vehicle running. Our Awadh region knows better what a strong BJP government means. Those who are voting for the first time, those who are young, may not know that for 500 years, from generation to generation, our ancestors kept struggling and making sacrifices for this day.

“Today Ram Lalla is seated in a grand temple, which is a big event in history. This has happened not because of Modi, but because of your one vote. By pressing the button on the lotus symbol, we have to form a strong government and take robust decisions,” he said.

Further targeting the Congress, Modi said, “The Congress wants to overturn the court’s decision on Ram temple. Do not be under any illusion, this is their track record. If the SP and Congress come to power, they will send back Ram Lalla to the tent and bulldoze the temple.

“They should take tuition from Yogi ji on where to run the bulldozer and where not. When I expose them, they become restless,” he alleged.

In an apparent dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the prime minister said the champions of the fodder scam in Bihar, who have been punished by the court and are roaming outside on the pretext of health, say full reservation should be given to Muslims.

“When Modi removed Article 370, the Constitution came into force in Jammu and Kashmir. Dalits got their rights. Two days ago, refugees started getting citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act law. They are celebrating now. Most of these beneficiaries are people from my Dalit and backward communities,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Anupriya Patel, state minister Satish Chandra Sharma, among others, were also present.