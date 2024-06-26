Ram Temple Trust denies rainwater trickling on temple premises

Refuting newspaper reports claiming leakage of water into the Ram Temple in Ayodhya through the roof, the Ram Temple Trust said neither rainwater entered the sanctum sanatorium of the temple, nor has it dripped inside the temple.

The clarification was issued by Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai here on Wednesday after the reports alleged that the temple built at a cost of crores of rupees could not withstand the first rain.

Champat Rai released some facts about the leaking of the roof of Ram Mandir during rains. He said in the sanctum sanctorum, where Lord Ram Lala is seated, not a single drop of water dripped from the roof nor has water entered the sanctum sanctorum from anywhere.

“A well-planned arrangement has been made for the draining of rainwater in the temple and parkata premises, whose work is also in progress,” he said.

The Ram Temple Trust official said after the completion of the temple construction work, there would be no waterlogging anywhere in the temple and parkat premises. “Recharge pits are also being constructed to completely store rainwater inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rampath once again caved in due to torrential rains that lasted for three hours here on Wednesday morning. After this, repair work was started after placing a barrier on the Rikabganj Road traffic and closing one lane.

Earlier on Saturday, due to overnight rain, Rampath caved in at many places around Rikabganj. The repairs were done here by adding ballast and sand. Due to rain once again, the road here has caved in. The road is being paved with a JCB.