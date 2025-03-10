Ramkatha Museum to open for devotees within a year: Nripendra Mishra

Devotees visiting Shri Ram temple complex in Ayodhya will not only have the opportunity to seek the blessings of Ramlala but also witness the life journey of Lord Ram—from his birth to his coronation as the King of Ayodhya—through state-of-the-art technology.

This immersive experience will be offered at the Ramkatha Museum, which is set to be completed within a year within the temple complex. Both the Ram Mandir Building Construction Committee and the Ram Mandir Trust have commenced work on the project.

Chairman of the Ram Temple Complex Building Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, announced on Monday that a meeting of the committee has finalized the themes of various galleries and the activities of Lord Ram that will be showcased. The next step involves directors scripting these galleries to depict different phases of Lord Ram’s life.

Mishra also confirmed that an agreement has been signed with a private company for the development of the museum.

“The company will first receive the finalized script, based on which it will determine where video technology will be implemented, where other forms of technology will be used, and where artifacts will be displayed,” he stated.

He further mentioned that this phase of work will be completed within the next two months, after which tenders will be floated for the construction of the galleries.

“We anticipate that the galleries will be built within six months, and the entire museum will be ready for devotees within a year,” he added.