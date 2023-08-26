Raksha Bandhan 2023 falls on August 30 or 31? Find out

This year, there is confusion about the correct date of Raksha Bandhan. Whether to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or August 31, there is ambiguity over the auspicious hour, or shubh muhurat, to tie Rakhis as siblings across the country get ready to celebrate this festival.

After Bhadra Kaal concludes at 9:01 pm, it will be auspicious to begin Raksha Bandhan rituals and hold the festivities with your siblings. Additionally, the Poornima Tithi, also known as the Full Moon phase, starts on August 30 at 10:58 am and ends on August 31 at 7:05 am.

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30, Wednesday. The shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi and perform the ritual will begin after 9:01 pm after Bhadra.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time – 9:01 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch – 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha – 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm

Numerous state governments have launched programs to make Raksha Bandhan celebrations more accessible to women. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has revealed preparations for an unusual event. On August 27, as part of the Raksha Bandhan holiday, he hopes to speak with women and give them gifts.

Raksha Bandhan, which honors the close relationships shared by siblings, happens on the Poornima Tithi of Shravan Maas. Rakhis are traditionally tied around the wrists of brothers by their sisters in an effort to ensure their health and life.

The Raksha Bandhan event includes a variety of traditions. The sister leads her brother’s aarti on this special day and prays for his wellbeing. She then puts a tilak on his forehead, binds a Rakhi around his wrist, and gives him candy. Brothers show their sisters their affection by giving them presents or cash.