Rajya Sabha polls for 2 seats in Assam, 6 in Tamil Nadu on June 19: Poll panel

The Election Commission on Monday announced biennial elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam and six seats in Tamil Nadu to be held on June 19. The counting of votes will also commence on June 19 after the polling concludes at 1600 IST, the poll panel said.

The date of notification has been fixed for June 2 and the last date of filing nominations will be June 9. The scrutiny of nominations has been fixed for June 10 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be June 12.

Advertisement

The polling will start at 0900 IST and will end at 1600 IST, the poll panel said.

Advertisement

According to the Election Commission, these seats are becoming vacant due to the retirement of two sitting members from Assam and six from Tamil Nadu.

Announcing the poll schedule the EC said that for the purpose of marking preferences on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used and no other pen, under any circumstances, would be allowed.

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure a free and fair election while broad COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission from time to time, may be followed, wherever applicable, during the entire election process, the ECI said.