Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administers oath to three new members of the House

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today administered oath of membership to three new members of the Upper House, Sanjeev Arora, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal and Raghav Chadha, elected from Punjab recently.

Belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the members were elected to the House in the recent Biennial Elections to the Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Secretary-General P C Mody, and senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were present on the occasion.

The Chairman advised the members to go through publications including ‘Rajya Sabha at work’, ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’ by Kaul and Shakdher, ‘Members Handbook’ and the , Rule Book to prepare for their Parliamentary career.