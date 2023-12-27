Rajnath vows to uproot terrorism from J-K, may meet kin of civilians killed in custody

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said appropriate steps are being taken to prevent incidents like the recent ambushing of Army vehicles by terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing troops in the border district of Rajouri, he said each and every soldier is important for the country.

“I would pray for the speedy recovery of the army personnel who sustained injuries in the incident. I would like to ensure you that keeping in mind the severity of the incident, required steps are being taken. Each of our army personnel is important to us…,” the defence minister said.

The defence minister stressed on the need to finish terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and asked them to move forward with this commitment.

“I believe in your bravery and steadfastness… Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory,” Singh added.

The defence minister was accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

On December 21, four Army personnel were killed, while three others were injured after heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles near Thanamandi in the Rajouri sector. This was a major terrorist attack on Army in the Rajouri sector area which has been largely peaceful in the last few years.

Singh is also likely to meet family members of three civilians who were found dead hours after security forces picked them up for interrogation on December 22.

Their family members alleged they were killed in custody after torture. The Army had also taken note of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the their alleged custodial deaths.

Following the incident, the Army chief had also advised the security personnel to conduct their operations in the most professional manner.