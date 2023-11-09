Rajnath Singh & US Secy of Def to co-chair India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue & bilaterals on Nov 10

US Secretary of Defence Mr Lloyd Austin is visiting India on November 09 & 10, 2023 to co-chair the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and conduct a bilateral meeting with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

Secretary Austin, who will arrive in New Delhi on November 09, would be welcomed with a Tri-service Guard of Honour at the Palam Technical Area.

Secretary Austin and US Secretary of State Mr Antony Blinken will co-chair the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on November 10. It will be followed by a bilateral meeting between Secretary Austin and Raksha Mantri.

Advertisement

A number of strategic, defence and technology issues are expected to be discussed during the 2+2 dialogue and the bilateral meeting. Secretary Austin last visited India in June 2023 and had met with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.