In the ongoing elections in Jharkhand, BJP working president JP Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday campaigned for party candidates.

The first phase of the polls concluded on Sunday with a voter turnout of 62.87%.

While addressing a public rally at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, JP Nadda said, “In the last 70 years, there were only three medical colleges in the state. But in the last five years of BJP rule, five medical colleges have been made. The Congress and the JMM have formed an alliance for power. They have nothing to do with the development of the state and its people. Such an unholy alliance should be given a befitting reply.”

“This election is not just to chose ministers or the Chief Minister, but to give direction to the state. The Maoist issue is under the process of being solved. The UPA government did not purchase a single cartridge in its 10-year rule. One rank and one pension’ was pending in defence services since 1971. The Narendra Modi government gave ‘one rank and one pension’ to 22 lakh defence personnel. The government has purchased 36 Rafale fighter jets. Modi government has left no stone unturned to change the fate of the country,” Nadda added.

Accusing Congress of doing politics on the name of tribal people, Nadda said, “Congress and JMM only do politics in the name of tribals, but the BJP government has done a lot of work for the tribal people.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a rally at the Seraikela Assembly seat. “BJP government has constructed toilets and houses besides providing electricity and gas connections. It aims to provide house to all by 2022,” the minister said.

Singh also informed public of the work done by the Modi government.