Rajnath Singh hails DPSUs progress

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today commended the new Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) for their significant progress in indigenisation of critical products, modernization of production facilities, and promotion of MSMEs. He was chairing a meeting of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to discuss the roles and functions of the new DPSUs formed following the corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.

During the meeting, committee members were briefed on the financial performance, modernization efforts, capital expenditure, exports, new product developments, and ongoing R&D projects of the new DPSUs. He noted that post-corporatisation, these entities have achieved notable improvements in productivity and quality, alongside impressive growth in sales and profitability within a short period.

Advertisement

Expressing confidence in the future performance of the DPSUs, Singh said, “Our new DPSUs will advance modernization and indigenisation efforts while setting new benchmarks in quality, turnover, profitability, and other financial metrics through the adoption of world-class technologies. These efforts will make India truly ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in defence production.”

Advertisement

Addressing concerns raised by committee members regarding HR-related issues within the DPSUs, the minister assured that challenges stemming from corporatisation are being adequately addressed in consultation with all stakeholders. He welcomed the suggestions made during the meeting and promised to examine them for implementation.