Tawang’s integration and revocation of Article 370 accomplished ‘without firing a single bullet’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India has emerged as a strong and organised nation, commanding attention on global platforms. Speaking at the fifth edition of the Major Bob Khathing Memorial Event, Singh highlighted how India, once overlooked in international forums, has now gained significant recognition.

The event, organised by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and the United Services Institution of India, honoured the legacy of Major Bob Khathing, who played a pivotal role in integrating Tawang into India. Drawing parallels between the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and Tawang’s integration, Singh noted that both were accomplished without firing a single bullet.

“We completely merged Jammu and Kashmir into India by removing the biggest hurdle—Article 370—without firing a single bullet. The work was carried out peacefully with full security, keeping all the stakeholders in mind,” he said.

Urging citizens to uphold the principles of national security, integrity, and sovereignty, Singh lauded Major Khathing as a great patriot whose contributions strengthened national unity. He compared Khathing’s efforts in the North-East to those of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in unifying India, emphasising the significance of their contributions in nation-building.

Singh further highlighted Major Khathing’s role in the formation of Sashastra Seema Bal and Nagaland Armed Police, recognising his administrative acumen. The Defence Minister reiterated that the government is committed to implementing governance reforms through initiatives like ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ and ‘Digital India,’ which have enhanced transparency and efficiency in administration.

Reflecting on India’s foreign policy, Singh credited the diplomatic skills of leaders like Major Khathing for shaping India’s global standing. “Today, India maintains a balance between hard and soft power in an unpredictable multipolar world. It is a matter of great pride that a new, strong, and organised India has emerged,” he asserted.

Addressing India’s development trajectory, Singh underscored the government’s commitment to the North-East, citing infrastructure projects such as the Sela Tunnel, connecting Tezpur in Assam to Tawang, and the Arunachal Frontier Highway. Spanning approximately 2,000 km, this highway is expected to boost connectivity and strategic advantage in the region.

Singh noted the decline in violent incidents and the North-East’s rapid development, attributing it to the government’s sustained efforts. He referenced The New York Times’ ‘52 Places to Visit in 2025’ list, which ranked Assam fourth, highlighting the region’s growing global recognition.

Concluding his address, Singh emphasised the need for continued unity and organisation to achieve the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, ensuring that India remains a formidable force on the world stage.