Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi at his residence, extends greetings to countrymen

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday conveyed his greetings to the people on the festival of colours, Holi, wishing happiness and new energy in everyone’s life.

He also celebrated Holi with the National Security Guard (NSG) at his residence.

“Best wishes to all of you on the festival of Holi. May this festival of colours infuse joy, enthusiasm and new energy into your life. Happy Holi!” Rajnath Singh said in a statement on social media platform X.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Defence Minister celebrated Holi with soldiers in Leh. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

He also spoke to the commanding officer deployed at Siachen over the phone and promised to visit them as soon as possible.

Speaking to jawans and other senior defence personnel on the occasion, Singh said, “If Delhi is our national capital, Ladakh is a capital of bravery and valour. Visiting you all to celebrate Holi makes this one of the happiest moments for me. Siachen is no ordinary land. It is an unshakeable symbol of India’s sovereignty and determination. It represents our national determination.”

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her Holi greetings to citizens and said the festival promotes a feeling of love, unity and brotherhood among people.

The president upheld the spirit of the Holi festival in her message and said, “Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into our lives. Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage.”

Holi, a festival of colours, celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh.

It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.