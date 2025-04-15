OpenAI launches GPT-4.1 AI models focused on coding tasks

OpenAI has introduced GPT-4.1, its newest flagship AI model, featuring major improvements in coding, understanding long contexts, and following instructions. The model comes in three versions–the standard GPT-4.1, a more affordable Mini, and the lightweight Nano — the smallest, fastest, and most budget-friendly option so far.

In a blog post, OpenAI stated that “GPT-4.1 outperforms GPT-4o in a wide range of coding tasks, including autonomous problem-solving, front-end development, accurate formatting, minimal unnecessary edits, and consistent use of tools.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also shared on X that these models excel in coding, instruction adherence, and handling long contexts of up to 1 million tokens. He noted that while benchmark results are impressive, the emphasis was on practical use — and developers are responding positively.

GPT-4.1 (and -mini and -nano) are now available in the API! these models are great at coding, instruction following, and long context (1 million tokens). benchmarks are strong, but we focused on real-world utility, and developers seem very happy. GPT-4.1 family is API-only. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 14, 2025

What is GPT-4.1?

GPT-4.1 is the newest version of the GPT-4o model, designed with enhanced capabilities in coding and following complex instructions. It aims to boost the performance of agentic workflows and significantly increase developer productivity across all scenarios.

Key features of GPT-4.1

Enhanced coding and instruction following

GPT-4.1 is fine-tuned to tackle complex technical and coding challenges more effectively. It delivers cleaner front-end code, makes precise edits to existing code, and reliably generates outputs that compile and run without issues.

Long context model

With support for up to one million tokens, GPT-4.1 can process vast amounts of information in a single interaction. This is especially useful for deep, context-rich tasks and for multi-step agents that accumulate more data as they operate.

Improved instruction following

GPT-4.1 handles detailed, multi-part instructions with improved accuracy and consistency. It’s more intuitive, responsive, and collaborative—making it a powerful tool for applications that require clear and reliable instruction execution.

Price breakdown

GPT-4.1 comes in at $2 per million input tokens and $8 per million output tokens. GPT-4.1 mini drops that to $0.40 and $1.60, and nano takes it even further to just $0.10 and $0.40 respectively.