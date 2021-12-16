Rajnath releases stamp to commemorate India’s victory in 1971 war

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today unveiled an India Post special day cover and a commemorative stamp marking the golden jubilee of India’s victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, in New Delhi.

The day is the culmination of the year-long ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations, which began in December 2020.

December 16 is celebrated as ‘Vijay Diwas’ every year to mark the day of surrender and decisive victory of Indian armed forces over Pakistani armed forces.

The Instrument of Surrender was signed by Commander Eastern Command of Pakistan, Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi accepting decisive defeat in the Eastern Theatre. The document was signed by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian and Bangladesh forces in Eastern Theatre Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora from the Indian side.

Also present during the surrender ceremony were Field Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral N Krishnan and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command Air Marshal HC Dewan.

The 1971 Indo-Pak War commenced with Pakistan launching pre-emptive strikes on a large number of Indian Air Force (IAF) bases. A swift response to these unprovoked attacks was launched by the Indian armed forces on the Western and Eastern Fronts, on land, sea and air.

Offensive action by the Indian armed forces led to the capture of Dhaka in East Pakistan, the surrender of around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers and the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent Nation. This was the largest surrender of armed forces post World War II.

The historic victory of 1971 was achieved through the valour, gallantry, and professionalism of the commanders and troops and was the result of meticulous planning, dynamic leadership and innovation at multiple echelons.

The stamp is symbolic of the resilience and tenacity of soldiers, sailors and airmen, who were motivated by their leaders and convinced by the righteousness of their cause.