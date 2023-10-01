Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantonment

As part of “Swachhata Hi Sewa” campaign, the defence minister, Rajnath Singh, presided over a special cleanliness programme “Ek Taarikh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” organized by controller general of defence accounts (CGDA) at its premises in Delhi Cantonment, on Sunday.

Singh led the “shramdaan” activities, which included a cleanliness drive, beautification of the common area and a plantation drive.

He also interacted with the safai karmacharis (cleaning workers) and lauded their efforts in ensuring cleanliness in the premises. Singh motivated them to continue working with zeal and dedication and carry forward the mass social movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to realize Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a “Clean India”.

The chief of defence staff, General Anil Chauhan, financial adviser (defence service), Rasika Chaube, and the CGDA, SG Dastidar, also participated in various cleanliness activities on the occasion.

Singh also interacted with the principal controllers and controllers of defence accounts heading the offices of PCDA (Army) Jammu, PCDA (Air Force) Dehradun, PCDA (Army) Jaipur, PCDA (Pensions) Prayagraj, CDA (Army) Meerut, CDA Guwahati, CDA Jabalpur, CDA (Regional Training Centre) Bengaluru and CDA Chennai, and reviewed the implementation of the “Swachhta Hi Sewa” campaign in their respective jurisdictions.

The “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, which began on September 15, will culminate on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. As part of the campaign, “shramdaan” activities are being undertaken through community participation as a prelude to the Swachh Bharat Diwas on Gandhi Jayanti.

Over 20,000 officers and staff of the defence accounts department across more than 1,100 offices and residential colonies across the country have been undertaking cleanliness activities including removal of garbage, weeding out of files and awareness campaigns on the importance of proper sanitation and hygiene.

Similar cleanliness drives have been launched at various other establishments of the defence ministry, the three services and related organizations all over the country as part of the campaign.