Rajnath celebrates Holi with Army jawans at Leh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated the festival of colours Holi with soldiers in Leh while commending them for their valour, determination and sacrifice as they serve in harsh terrain and inclement weather conditions to protect the motherland.

He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

Mr Singh said the positive commitment of the soldiers posted in high altitudes is much stronger than minus temperatures.

He termed Ladakh as India’s capital of valour and bravery, just as Delhi is the national capital, Mumbai is the financial capital and Bengaluru is the technology capital.

“The entire country feels safe as our brave soldiers are protecting the borders. We are progressing and leading a happy life as our vigilant soldiers stand ready at the borders. Every citizen is proud of the Armed Forces as they live far away from their families so that we celebrate Holi and other festivals with our families peacefully. The nation will forever be indebted to our soldiers, and their courage and sacrifices will keep inspiring the future generations,” the defence minister said.

He asserted that he decided to celebrate Holi with the soldiers a day before, as he believes that the festivals should first be celebrated by and with the protectors of the country.

He urged the Chiefs of the three Services to establish a new tradition of beginning the celebrations of the festivals with the soldiers a day before.

“Such celebrations with soldiers on the snowy peaks of Kargil, in the scorching plains of Rajasthan and in the submarines located in the deep seas should become an integral part of our culture,” he said.

On the occasion, Mr Singh also laid a wreath at the War Memorial, Leh as a mark of solemn tribute to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.