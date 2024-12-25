Rajnath and Yogi unveil Vajpayee’s statue in Lucknow on his birth anniversary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of ‘Bharat Ratna’ and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Kudiya Ghat, situated along the banks of the Gomti River in Lucknow on Wednesday. They also honoured the sculptor, Amarpal Singh, for his remarkable work. On this occasion, Singh led the gathering in taking the ‘Atal Sankalp’ pledge. Earlier, CM emphasized that a sense of security is crucial for effective governance, and achieving it requires active public participation.

The Chief Minister remarked, “A sense of security begins within the home. When individuals feel safe at home, it naturally fosters a sense of security within the community.”He further stated that the government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, criminals, corruption, and corrupt practices. “Inspired by Atal Ji and Prime Minister Modi, the government has upheld this zero-tolerance approach on security issues since day one, and the results are evident to all,” he said.

These two leaders, along with other public representatives, also paid floral tributes to the statue of the former Prime Minister at Lok Bhavan. The CM also extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya and on Christmas.

Highlighting late Vajpayee’s significant contributions to good governance, Adityanath said, “Atal Ji laid a strong foundation for governance during his tenure. His words, ‘Aadmi ko chahiye ki wah joojhe, paristhitiyon se lade, ek swapn toote to doosra gadhe… Ek paanv dharti par rakhkar hi Vaman Bhagwan ne aakash-paatal ko jeeta tha, dharti hi dhaaran karti hai, koi us par bhaar na bane, mithya-abhimaan se na tane…’ continue to inspire us.”

He emphasized that the groundwork laid by Atal Ji for the development of India is being furthered under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The vision established by Atal Ji is now being realized through the creation of a new India—an India that will fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore people and emerge as a developed nation by 2047,” he remarked.

The CM further directed the Secretariat Administration and Higher Education Department to compile and publish souvenirs and magazines on good governance across the state. He emphasized that exceptional articles should be curated at the state level and made available in various libraries to inspire others.

Adityanath highlighted the active participation of various government departments during Good Governance Week. He stated that Uttar Pradesh led the nation in addressing public grievances, successfully resolving over 2.59 lakh complaints. Additionally, 16,223 workshops were conducted across headquarters, divisions, and tehsil levels, and more than 9.68 lakh service delivery applications were addressed. Both the leaders felicitated the winners of competitions held during Good Governance Week (December 19–25).

Meanwhile, on this occasion, the CM also inaugurated a special exhibition at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state office. During the event, he paid floral tribute to Atal Ji’s portrait, honoring his unique personality and contributions to the nation. The exhibition showcases late PM’s remarkable political journey, presenting his life from student days to his tenure as Prime Minister in a well-structured sequence.