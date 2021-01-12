Super star Rajinikanth on Monday requesting his fans not to organise more protests insisting on him to reconsider his decision against political entry and hurt him more, saying he has already made known his position.

He pleaded the fans not to pain him further by organising such protests anymore. Weeks after a categorical denial on entry into active politics and an apology for giving desperation to fans from Rajinikanth, thousands of fans organised a protest in Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam demanding that Rajinikanth enter politics.

In a statement issued on Monday, Rajinikanth expressed his appreciation to organisers for having conducted the protest in a peaceful manner, maintaining discipline and decorum. He expressed anguish that the event was held violating the diktat of the high command.

He conveyed his heart felt ‘thanks’ to the RMM members who did not take part in the event, in line with the leadership request. I have already elaborated on the reasons as to why I am not entering pol i tics now. I have announced my decision. I humbly request you all to not conduct such events and force me to enter politics and cause me pain,” he said in the statement.

He also mentioned his pain with the fact that several of his followers had participated in the protest against the leadership’s order.

Thousands of Rajini supporters gathered outside Valluvar Kottam on Sunday chanting ‘va Thalaiva va’ (come out leader, come out) and urging the superstar to announce his political entry.

The supporters gathered at the spot as early as 7 am, despite the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) asking his supporters not to stage any kind of demonstrations. In fact, several RMM office bearers from across the state were present at the venue.

Rajinikanth had on 29 December announced that he will not be launching a political party to enter active politics, because his health condition and the prevailing Corona situation is not allowing him to do so. He announced three years ago that he will be making his political entry very soon. The superstar was to officially announce the date of the launch of his official party on 31 December, 2020, and was to announce the name of his political party in January 2021, months ahead of the Assembly Elections to be held in Tamil Nadu.

Citing his health condition vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic, the actor, who underwent a renal transplant in 2016, had opted out of an innings in politics, bringing the curtain down on over two decades of expectation and speculation about his electoral plunge.

Prompted by the protest seeking a reversal of decision, Rajinikanth made it clear within a fortnight that he stuck to his earlier position of ‘no’ to politics.

While announcing his decision not to venture into politics, he had pointed out the Hyderabad episode as a God sent ‘caution’ against foraying into politics and said only he knew the pain in going back on earlier promise.