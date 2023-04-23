Rajeev Bindal appointed HP BJP chief

A day after the rumored resignation of Suresh Kashyap from the post of state BJP chief, five-time MLA Rajeev Bindal has been appointed as the new chief.

According to sources, Kashyap had tendered his resignation to national President Jagat Prakash Nadda citing personal reasons.

Nadda on Sunday appointed Bindal as the new chief.

Bindal, who has been a former BJP chief, had resigned on 27 May, 2020 after allegations of scam in the purchase of COVID-19 equipment by the Health Department during the previous BJP government.

He had faced defeat in the state assembly elections held in November last year when Congress won the elections and formed the government in the state.

Bindal, who hails from Solan, is a former Health Minister and Speaker Vidhan Sabha, and is said to be close to Nadda.

Suresh Kashyap, talking to the media, has clarified that he had urged the high command to appoint a new president as his tenure had completed.

A member of Parliament from Shimla parliamentary segment, he had asked him to relieve him from the post so that he could focus on his constituency in view of the Lok Sabha elections that is due next year.