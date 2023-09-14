Priyanka’s visit an attempt to hide Himachal govt’s failures: BJP

State BJP Chief Rajeev Bindal said that the visit of Indian National Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Vadra to Himachal Pradesh is an attempt to hide the failures of the state government and put the Central government in the dock BJP.

Launching an attack on the Congress government, he said the people of Himachal Pradesh have been waiting for the fulfillment of the guarantees assured by Priyanka Gandhi for the last nine months.

He said this while addressing a state-level one-day voter inspection workshop of 78 BJP representatives from 17 organizational districts held at BJP headquarters, to plan and chalk out a strategy to strengthen the party at the booth level.

The workshop was presided over by MP Rajya Sabha and BJP State General Secretary Dr. Sikandar Kumar.

Concluding the workshop, Bindal said that Himachal Pradesh is going through a crisis owing to monsoons and in such a situation he appealed to every BJP worker to engage in public service beyond their capacity.

The BJP president taking a dig at the state government said that in the first cabinet, one lakh jobs and Rs 1500 per month and other guarantees were to be given to 22 lakh women, however now with unfulfilled promises the people of Himachal are now feeling cheated.

He said that after the arrival of Priyanka Gandhi, about 22 lakh sisters of the state thought that they would start receiving the money, however this did not happen.

“Congress is trying to create a sensation in the state regarding apple import duty. Statements are being made without any notification so that the attention of the people of the state can be diverted from the guarantees. By talking about reduction in import duty from 35 percent to 15 percent, Congress is yet again making an unsuccessful attempt to mislead the public,” charged Bindal.