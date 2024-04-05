BJP accuses Himachal Pradesh chief minister of patronising anarchy

State BJP President Rajeev Bindal accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of patronising the strategy of spreading anarchy in the state.

“The chief minister, during a public address, raised the slogan ‘Bhutto Ko Kutto’ (Beat Bhutto). By saying so, he has sent a message that the state under the Congress regime will be run by anarchy, hooliganism, and bullying. The law and order will not be maintained by law but under the dictatorship of the chief minister and the Congress party,” he alleged here on Friday.

It is because of the anarchist policy of the Congress and the chief minister that the brutal murder of a Dalit youth took place in Chamba whose body was cut into eight pieces and thrown into a drain, he charged.

More than 500 murders, around 1,000 cases of crime against women, and more than 2,000 synthetic drug cases in a year across the state are the result of this anarchy, he charged.

The chief minister’s insensitivity towards his MLAs was the reason for the exodus of rebel Congress MLAs, he blamed, adding that for this reason, the government, which was in majority with 40 MLAs, has now declined to 34.

“The statement of the chief minister in a public meeting is indicative of the fact that he and his government are in a state of panic and have lost their mental balance. The Sukhu Government in the state in the last 14 months has not done a single work in the public interest,” he said.

“Had the Sukhu Government made any progress and development of the state, the chief minister and other leaders would have been seeking votes based on their work from the public. However, due to the fear of defeat, the Congressmen have lost their temper and are hurling abuses at others. They have started intimidating the public by accusing others to get votes,” he alleged.

The statement of the chief minister in the presence of the deputy chief minister and other ministers is not worthy of forgiveness and the people of the state will remove such an arrogant person from power, said Bindal.