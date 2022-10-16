Rajasthan’s 414 delegates to cast vote for Cong Prez poll on Monday

As many 414 delegates or voters including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and all former PCC chief will cast their votes for the Congress’ presidential election, which is slated to begin at the PCC headquarters here at 10 am on Monday.

The voting stationery and the ballot box carrying the names of two contestants – Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor – have already arrived here. Two booths have been set up to ease out the rush during polling, which will take place from 10 am to 4 pm.

Kharge’s four polling agents Naseem Akhtar, Ram Singh Kaswa, Lalit Toonwal, Mumtaz Maseeh, and Tharoor’s six agents including Avinash Thanvi, Rameshwar Vijay and Dr Deepak Choudhary on Sunday saw the arrangement made for tomorrow’s polling, party spokesman Swarnim told SNS on Sunday.

Four DROs – Lokesh Jindal from Maharashtra, Sharik Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh, Jayendra from Uttarakhand, and Digivijay of UP – will ensure transparent and fair polling. Every voter has been provided an ID card with a barcode, which would be checked at the booth.