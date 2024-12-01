Rajasthan to have Anti Conversion law

Rajasthan will soon have “The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act” that will offer due deterrence against so called “love jihad”.

The State government will bring the requisite bill for making the law during the next session of the state assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joga Ram Patel said.

The proposal for legislating on this subject was approved by the state cabinet at its meeting held here under chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Friday evening, Patel told media persons.

Presently, there is no law to curb and prevent attempts of religious conversions in the state. After this legislation is enacted, those indulging in unlawful conversions by wooing or luring people, can be brought to book.

The proposed law will have a specific provision against the bid of “love jihad”. This provision will empower the family courts to declare null and void a marriage, if any of the two wedlocked parties is found guilty of marrying a bride or the groom from different faith or religion with the intent of converting into his or her own faith.

Provisions of stringent punitive action are also being proposed in the Bill for those who were found guilty of indulging in unlawful means of exerting pressures by way of fear or promise or favour, Patel said.