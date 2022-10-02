Observing Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the Government of Rajasthan has set up a first of its kind a Department of Peace and Non-Violence to effectively propagate the ideas of the father of the nation’s novel objectives and principles of harmony and pacification.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has approved the proposal taken up in the State Cabinet after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that this department would be established.

Various exhibitions, competitions, and programs related to Mahatma Gandhi, various great men, martyrs, freedom fighters, peace and harmony, and social unity will also be organized by this department.

The financial arrangement will be ensured by preparing a detailed plan for such programs. Also, proposals related to peace and non-violence, communal harmony, social equality, universal brotherhood, and social reforms based on the ideas and principles of Mahatma Gandhi will be prepared and appropriate steps will be taken by the department for their implementation.

A committee will also be constituted by the department for the proposals received for various awards like Gandhi Sadbhavna Samman.

The Department of Personnel issued an order last night to give IAS officer Gayatri Rathore the additional charge of this department.

The state Education Department will also integrate Gandhian Darshan (Principles) in the form of content and activities in the School Curriculum Framework (SCF).

Early this morning Chief Minister Gehlot offered floral tributes to Gandhi’s statue on the campus of the secretariat and called upon youths to follow the principles of Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shashtri, former PM, and play an important role in the state’s development and prosperity