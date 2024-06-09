Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of swearing-in as PM

Narendra Modi on Sunday morning offered tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in as the Prime Minister.

Modi was accompanied by Hardeep Singh Puri.

He will take the oath for a record third time as the PM today at 7.15 pm.

Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath today.

Preparations are in full swing in the national capital to ahead of PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony on Sunday.

Apart from this, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the mega event.

Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Delhi has been declared a “no-flying” zone. During this time, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, and remote-controlled aircraft has been banned in the national capital.

The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory on X, stating, “With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them”.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

Twenty-one NDA leaders signed a letter to elect Narendra Modi as their leader during a key meeting held at his official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.