Rajasthan polls: Cong asks rebel candidates to toe party line or face action

The Congress on Monday issued a strict warning to all its rebel leaders campaigning against the party’s official candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls.

In a letter to all such party rebels, AICC Incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa asked them to mend ways and toe the party line otherwise disciplinary action will be initiated against them.

He also sounded a word of caution on senior party leaders and officials campaigning for rival party candidates in the state polls.

A total of 13 Congress ministers are facing resistance from rebels in Alwar-Rural, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Banswara, Kolayat, Lalsot, Mandal, Nimbahera, Sapotra, Sikarai, Vair, Deeg-Kumher and Khajuwala regions. Forty-five out of 200 seats in the state are posing a triangular contest for the ruling Congress, with many party rebels fighting the polls as independents.

Meanwhile, BJP’s election in-charge Prahalad Joshi has warned its 22 rebels and threatened them with expulsion from the party. Yunus Khan from Deedwarna, Kailash Meghwal from Shahpura, Priyanka Choudhary from Barmer, Bhawani Singh from Ladpura (Kota), Jeevram Choudhary from Sanchore, and Chandrbhan Akya from Chittorgarh are contesting the polls against the official candidates of the party.

The state polls are slated for November 25 and results will be out on December 3.