Rajasthan passes Bill to check organized crime, to set up special courts

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed by a voice vote a bill with special provision for prevention and control of criminal activities by organised crime syndicates or gangs.

Defending the provisions of Bill titled “The Rajasthan Control of Organised Crime Bill-2023”, Parliamentary Affairs Minister (In-charge of Home) Shanti Dhariwal said the act will prove effective in curbing organized crime in the state as there are provisions in the Bill for confiscation of property of criminals, establishment of special courts and appointment of special public prosecutors. Criminals will not get bail or anticipatory Bail after the legislation.

He said a study on the crime trends in Rajasthan in the last decade has revealed a shift in the pattern of crime. Heinous crimes such as murder, dacoity, robbery, kidnapping and extortion were committed by individuals acting alone or in concert.

Advertisement

Dhariwal further said the State of Maharashtra enacted the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, which was subsequently adopted by the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat. It has become an imperative to introduce a similar legislation in Rajasthan that could ensure effective legal action against organized crimes, he added.

“A law with special provisions also need to be enacted for forfeiture of property acquired from proceeds of crimes and to create a provision for special courts and special prosecutors with a minimum experience of ten years for handling the trials of offences under this act,” he contended.

After about a two-hour long debate in the House, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said if the Opposition had any objection or reasons to vote against the Bill, they could move an amendment in it. He, however, said the Opposition was concentrating their arguments on law and order situation and other matters without reading the Bill properly.