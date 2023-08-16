Rajasthan model state for social security: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said his state has become a model state in the country for social security.

Addressing a state-level function at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, Gehlot said now Rajasthan is lone state in the country to fix minimum income to every family with Rajasthan Minimum Income Guaranteed Act, to make Gig Workers Welfare Act and Fund and to restore OPS.

He said with the unique initiative of Mehangai Rahat Camps (inflation relief camps), direct benefit of 10 schemes has been ensured to the people of the state.

Advertisement

Out of around 1.95 crore families, 1.82 crore families have registered themselves in the camps, Gehlot said.

“The entire country is praising our schemes, mainly the Right to Health, the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana, Rajasthan Minimum Income Guaranteed Act (125 days employment guarantee in Mahatma Gandhi NREGS and Indira Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme) and social security pension of minimum Rs 1000 per month to 1 crore people,” the Rajasthan chief minister said.

He further said that the budget announcements have been implemented with efficient financial management. The state government is dedicating the taxpayers’ money to their own interests.

With excellent medical arrangements during the Corona pandemic, the state proved to be a model in corona management. The state government as a trustee is committed to make the state leading in education, health, social security and infrastructure, he added.