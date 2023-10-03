Rajasthan MLA Om Prakash Hudla becomes cobbler for a day, polishes shoes at Dausa

Om Prakash Hudla, an independent MLA, spent his Monday polishing people’s shoes while perched at a cobbler shop in Dausa, where election excitement has swept Rajasthan.

In a clip shared by the news organization ANI, Hudla can be seen polishing an elderly man’s shoes before assisting him in putting them on while donning a garland. The MLA is surrounded by several individuals, and one man is seen throwing rose petals towards Hudla.

Hudla performed a similar deed and attracted media attention in 2018 as well. From the Dausa constituency, he had prevailed in the election.

“I’ve done this before, I’m doing it now, and I’ll keep doing it,” he declared.

In addition, Hudla is said to have flown the Tricolor outside a hospital on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth.

Later this year, Rajasthan will hold its assembly elections.

In advance of the 2018 assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a rally in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot’s Congress-led state government was harshly criticized by Modi for allegedly wrecking the state during the previous five years.

“Every crook, tyrant, rioter, and Congress leader has thought of himself as the government of Rajasthan. The theft of the state by the Congress left no stone uncovered, he claimed.

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot’s feud inside the Rajasthan Congress was the target of a jab from Modi, who added, “The Congress successfully built a government by misleading the people of Rajasthan. But they were unable to run the government. While the majority of the Congress politicians were aggressively attempting to have Ashok Gehlot removed from his position as chief minister, he had been defending it.