Chhattisgarh: Multiple FIRs filed against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Sikh community

Mutliple FIRs have been filed against former Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh over his remarks on Sikh community.

The comments, made at a public gathering in Herndon, Virginia, USA, have triggered a series of protests and legal action by the BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh, with three FIRs filed against Gandhi in Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg Police Station.

The first FIR in Raipur was lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amarjeet Singh Chhabra, who accused Gandhi of hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Advertisement

The case was filed under Sections 299 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with offences related to religious insult. Chhabra contended that Gandhi’s remarks about the Sikh community’s ability to practice their faith freely were both inaccurate and inflammatory.

Gandhi had questioned whether Sikhs in India would continue to be allowed to wear turbans and religious symbols such as the Kada (Bracelet), or visit their Gurdwaras.

His remarks, made during his address to a group of Indian Americans, were interpreted by some as an attack on the religious freedoms of the Sikh community. Chhabra and other BJP leaders have vehemently opposed the comments, arguing that there has been no such restriction on the Sikh community in India.

In his complaint, Chhabra stated: “Rahul Gandhi’s statement is not only baseless but also aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. There has never been any prohibition on the wearing of Turbans, Kadas, or visits to Gurdwaras in India. In fact, prominent leaders, including the Prime Minister, have visited Gurdwaras while wearing turbans.”

Similar complaints have been filed by BJP leaders in other districts, with the party staging demonstrations across Chhattisgarh, demanding action against Gandhi. Jitendra Verma, BJP District President of Durg, filed the FIR in Durg, and BJP leaders in other districts, such as Sarguja, have also lodged complaints on the same issue.

While Rahul Gandhi has since issued a clarification regarding his remarks, the BJP has continued to press for legal action, accusing him of spreading misinformation and attempting to incite religious discord. “Such remarks can create divisions in society and are an attempt to malign a peace-loving community,” Chhabra added.

Notably, addressing the gathering in Virginia on September 9, Gandhi had expressed concerns over the future of religious freedoms in India, stating, “There is growing anxiety among Sikhs over whether they will be allowed to wear turbans and bracelets, or visit their Gurdwaras in the future. This is not just a concern for Sikhs but for all religious communities.”

Gandhi went on to criticize the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for what he described as their failure to recognize India’s diversity. He remarked, “The BJP fails to understand that India is a union of diverse cultures, histories, and traditions. The RSS believes certain religions, languages, and communities are superior to others.”

The BJP’s state leadership in Chhattisgarh has been particularly vocal, organizing protests and demanding FIRs across the state’s police stations. Although several complaints have been lodged, FIRs have only been registered in Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg.