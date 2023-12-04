‘Rajasthan ke naye CM …’: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury shares light moment with Balaknath

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Rajasthan assembly elections 2023 and the focus has now shifted to the chief minister post. The fact that BJP didn’t announce CM face before polls has led to speculations now that they have won and several names are being discussed for the top job.

One among them is BJP’s Alwar MP Baba Balaknath. Known as ‘Yogi of Rajasthan’, Balaknath was among the seven MPs BJP fielded in Rajasthan polls. He won from Tijara constituency.

After his victory, Balaknath left for Delhi. There are speculations in Rajasthan’s political circles that he was called by the party’s central leadership to discuss his probability for the Rajasthan CM.

Also, Winter Session of the parliament began today and Balaknath, being an MP, came to Delhi to take part in the Parliamentary proceedings.

In between the polls and politics, Balaknath was caught by Congress’ LoP in Lok Sabha outside the Parliament where they both shared a light moment.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Chowdhury and Balaknath are seen laughing together. Chowdhury even tried to introduce Balaknath to the camera as “Rajasthan ke naye CM” and apparently asked him the first work he will do after becoming the chief minister.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Winter Session of Parliament | Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP MP Yogi Balaknath share a light moment in the Parliament premises as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says “Rajasthan ke naye CM ban rahe hai naa…” pic.twitter.com/G8B0TIH1xw — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

The BJP has won 115 seats, while the Congress emerged victorious in just 70. Independents and other regional parties won 14 seats, while elections in one seat were postponed following the death of a candidate.

Besides Balaknath, former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Om Birla, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Om Mathur are other names said to be among top contenders for the CM post.