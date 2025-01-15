Rajasthan High Court grants conditional bail to Asaram

The Rajasthan High Court has granted interim bail to Asaram Bapu till March 31 in the case of sexual exploitation of a minor girl of his own guru-kul ashram.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vinit Jain granted the bail to the convict on Tuesday after hearing pleas for suspension of punishment (life imprisonment) and grant of the bail.

The court has granted a conditional interim bail for him in view of his sickness and old age and the duration of imprisonment. It also held that the convict, during the bail period, will remain under the surveillance and watch of the Rajasthan Police guards.

The relief from the court has come to Asaram after 12 years. He has already completed 12 years and more than two months in the jail.

Earlier, in a case of rape registered in Gujarat, the Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Asaram on medical ground.

