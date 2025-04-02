Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing on Asaram’s bail plea until April 7

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a plea to extend the period of interim bail of Asaram Bapu, a convict in the rape case of a minor, until April 7.

While hearing Asaram Bapu’s plea to extend the bail period, a bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta took serious exception to the submission that the convict had delivered spiritual discourses during the period of his three-month interim bail granted for medical treatment.

The court observed, “If this is true, then it tantamounts to violation of bail conditions.

The counsel for the victim girl stated in the court that Asaram had delivered discourses during the bail period.

In response, Justice Mehta asked the counsel for the victim girl and the petitioner (Asaram) to file affidavits on the next date of hearing (April 7).

Asaram Bapu on Tuesday afternoon surrendered in the Central Jail here following expiry of his interim bail on Monday.

The High Court had granted him a three-month bail on medical grounds to undergo treatment.

The plea to extend the interim bail filed on his behalf before the High Court on Tuesday was not heard. The court, therefore, directed Asaram to surrender in jail.

For now, he will remain in jail until the court grants him an extension or fresh interim bail.