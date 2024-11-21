Rajasthan Govt to defend Bikaner House ownership in Patiala Court on Nov 29

Rajasthan Housing and Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra announced on Thursday that the state government will present its submission before the Patiala House Court during the next hearing on November 29. The submission aims to safeguard the status and ownership of Bikaner House, a prominent property in New Delhi.

The Delhi District Court Judge Vidhya Prakash had recently issued an attachment warrant for the immovable properties of Bikaner House. This action followed the failure of its owner, Nokha Municipality (Bikaner), to comply with a 2020 court order.

In the January 21, 2020, ruling regarding a dispute between Nokha Municipality and Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited, the court had directed the municipality to pay Rs 50.31 lakh to the firm as per their agreement.

Advertisement

However, the municipality neither complied with the order nor responded to repeated court notices.

Consequently, the court issued an attachment warrant and scheduled the November 29 hearing to finalize procedural steps for enforcing the warrant.