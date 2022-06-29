Rajasthan Govt sets up 3-member SIT to probe tailor’s beheading

Tailor beheading: The Government of Rajasthan has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Ashok Rathore, ADG-Special Operation Group (SOG), to probe the murder mystery of victim tailor Kanhiya Lal by two assailants yesterday in Udaipur.

The SIT would be composed of investigating members: IG-ATS Praful Kumar, SP-SOG Gaurav Yadav, Additional SP-CID Gopal Swaroop Mewara, and Additional SP-ATS Anant Kumar.

After reports of threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the viral video posted by the accused, a team of NIA is also likely to reach Udaipur today for investigation.

Forty-year-old Kanihya Lal was allegedly beheaded by two bike-borne assailants in his shop in the walled city’s Bhootmahal in the Dhanmondi area of Lake city for a social media post supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the row of her remarks on the prophet.

The Indefinite curfew imposed in seven police stations of Udaipur city after incidents of violence and arson by protesters demanding the arrest of culprits continued on the second day today amid unprecedented security extended by five companies of RAC, and 600 police personnel. Whereas the prohibitory orders under section 144 of Cr.P.C. are also prevailing in the entire Udaipur district, a PHQ statement said. Curfew prevails in Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipole, Ambamata, Surajpole, Bhupalpura, and Savina Police stations.

Internet services were suspended in Rajasthan twenty-four hours late last night.

Two accused who were fleeing on a bike after allegedly committing the crime were arrested from the Bhim area in Rajsamand district by a joint team of senior cops, said the Director-General of Police M L Lather on Tuesday night.

The accused were identified as Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz and their identity is the same as they appeared in a video while entering the Supreme Tailor shop and gave measurements for their ‘jhola payjama”. They committed a crime while two workers in the shop witnessed the crime . Riyaz has been working in a mosque as Khidmatgar, and Gaus in the property trade.

The Udaipur District Collector Tarachand Meena late last night assured the victim’s family to make an ex-gratia of Rs 31 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and a contract jobs to two persons in the family as per the demands of protesters. The body of the slain tailor is likely to be lifted for postmortem and cremation today as the government accorded their demands.