Sharmila slaps police personnel

Hours later, her mother YS Vijayamma was also caught slapping a police woman as they prevented her from going to Jubilee Hills Police Station where Sharmila was detained. She got into an argument with the cops who were finally successful in forcefully putting her in the vehicle and sending her back.

Earlier, a case was registered against YS Sharmila for obstructing public servants in discharging their duties at Banjara Hills PoliceStation. A visibly angry Sharmila was caught on camera while she was coming out of her residence at Lotus Pond, pursued by a woman police constable trying to hold on to her.

Although the camera did not catch Sharmila actually slapping the police constable, the latter stood cradling her cheek. Later, Sharmila told her driver to move the car even as the police personnel stood in front of the vehicle.

She then pushed the sub inspector who was heard asking her why she was hitting him. She then sat in front of her house in protest. YS Sharmila was then arrested by police and taken to Jubilee Hills police station. YSRTP supporters were also arrested when they created a ruckus outside the police station trying to meet her. Her husband was, however, allowed to meet her.

YS Sharmila has taken up the issue of unemployed youths and the TSPSC paper leak case. She had even suggested to the BJP and the Congress to join hands and move together on this issue but did not receive much response from the two Opposition parties.