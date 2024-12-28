Rajasthan Govt reverses Gehlot’s district reorganization decisions

In a significant political move, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan has abolished nine districts and three divisions created by the previous Congress government under Ashok Gehlot during the election year.

The decision was made during a state cabinet meeting, immediately followed by a sitting of the entire council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Sharma.

Last year, the Gehlot government, acting on the recommendations of the district reorganization committee, had established 17 new districts and three divisions.

Among these, the BJP government has now abolished three divisions—Sikar, Pali, and Banswara—and nine districts, namely Dudu, Kekri, Shahpura, Neem-Ka-Thana, Gangapur City, Jaipur-Rural, Jodhpur-Rural, Anoopgarh, and Sanchore.

However, eight newly formed districts—Deeg, Balotra, Khairthal-Tizara, Beawar, Kotputli-Behror, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Phalodi, and Salumbar—have been retained.

Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joga Ram Patel stated in a press briefing that the decision was based on recommendations from the Review Committee.

Patel criticized the Congress government, claiming it had created the new districts and divisions purely for political gain ahead of the assembly elections.

“The move was impractical, lacking proper financial planning, population assessments, and adherence to established norms,” Patel added.

The Congress party has strongly condemned the BJP’s decision, labeling it as undemocratic, wrong, and anti-people. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot defended his government’s decision, asserting that it was a well-considered measure aimed at improving governance.

State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie, in a joint media briefing, announced plans for widespread protests and the possibility of challenging the BJP government’s decision in court.