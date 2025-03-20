Six crushed to death in Bikaner as trailer overturns on car

Six occupants of a car were crushed under an ash-laden trailer that overturned on their vehicle near Deshnok on the Bikaner-Nokha road late Wednesday night.

The ill-fated car from Bikaner was heading to Nokha when the driver of the overloaded trailer, moving in the opposite direction, lost control on the vehicle, and hence the fatal fall.

Such was the gory incident that the victims were literally buried beneath the trailer and its load amidst the mangled remains of the car they were travelling in. Three JCBs had to strive hard to retrieve the bodies of the victims, a police spokesman said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby trauma center where all six were declared brought dead.

The deceased, aged between 45 and 60 years, belonged to four related families, the police said, adding that they were returning home after attending some social ceremony.

Senior police and district officials reached the spot late at night, the spokesman said.