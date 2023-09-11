Rajasthan Congress leaders Jyoti Mirdha, Sawai Singh Chaudhary join BJP

In a significant political development, Rajasthan Congress leaders Jyoti Mirdha and Sawai Singh Chaudhary have made a notable shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The duo formally joined the BJP ranks in the national capital, in the presence of Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi.

Jyoti Mirdha, a former Member of Parliament representing the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan, expressed her commitment to strengthening the BJP and carrying out her assigned responsibilities diligently.

Rajasthan is poised to be one of the key battlegrounds in the upcoming state elections later this year, with both the BJP and the incumbent Congress intensifying their campaigns.

Sawai Singh Chaudhary, a former IPS officer contested the 2018 assembly elections from the Khinvsar seat on a Congress ticket. He has also shifted allegiance to the BJP.

Arun Singh, the party’s general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge, highlighted the strengthening of the BJP’s ranks with the addition of Jyoti Mirdha. He did that by emphasizing her popularity among the people.

Singh seized the opportunity to criticize the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, citing concerns about the rising crime against women. He noted that approximately 40 leaders, including those from the Congress, have crossed over to the BJP fold.

About Jyoti Mirdha:

Jyoti Mirdha is popular for her impressive victory margin of 1.55 lakh votes in the 2009 elections. She shared that her decision to leave the Congress comes out as a perceived lack of opportunities within the party.

Throughout her political career, Mirdha has made a significant impact as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee. She has extensively worked on Health and Family Welfare. Her engagement in debates on vital issues such as generic drugs, expanding drug price controls makes her tenure rich. Research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical companies, organ donation legislation, and the HPV vaccine are some of her noteworthy works.

As these seasoned leaders switch sides, the political landscape in Rajasthan witnesses a noteworthy shift. This sets the stage for a compelling electoral showdown in the upcoming state polls.