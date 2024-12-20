Rajasthan CM visits deceased ASI’s village to pay homage to him

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Friday, visited late
ASI Surendra Singh’s residence at his native village in Neemrana to
pay floral tributes to the ex-cop who met a fatal accident while
performing his duty in CM’s carcade on December 11.
Sharma visited Singh’s residence in the Majra Kaath village of
Neemrana sub division on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, garlanded his
picture and consoled the family members.
Singh’s widow Savita and family presented the CM a memorandum with
demand for martyr’s status for the cop, family pension to her and
government job for ASI’s son and daughter.
Two persons, including ASI Singh, were killed and four police
personnel were injured when a speeding car rammed into the carcade of
Chief Minister Sharma near NRI Circle on December 11. While gravely
injured Singh died hours after the mishap the same night, the car
driver who rammed his vehicle in the carcade, succumbed to injuries
after a couple of days.