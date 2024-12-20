Rajasthan CM visits deceased ASI’s village to pay homage to him

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Friday, visited late

ASI Surendra Singh’s residence at his native village in Neemrana to

pay floral tributes to the ex-cop who met a fatal accident while

performing his duty in CM’s carcade on December 11.

Sharma visited Singh’s residence in the Majra Kaath village of

Neemrana sub division on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, garlanded his

picture and consoled the family members.

Advertisement

Singh’s widow Savita and family presented the CM a memorandum with

demand for martyr’s status for the cop, family pension to her and

government job for ASI’s son and daughter.

Advertisement

Two persons, including ASI Singh, were killed and four police

personnel were injured when a speeding car rammed into the carcade of

Chief Minister Sharma near NRI Circle on December 11. While gravely

injured Singh died hours after the mishap the same night, the car

driver who rammed his vehicle in the carcade, succumbed to injuries

after a couple of days.