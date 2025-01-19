Rajasthan CM takes holy dip at Mahakumbh, praises CM Yogi for grand arrangements

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited Prayagraj on Sunday morning for the Mahakumbh festivities and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

He arrived late Saturday night, toured the Rajasthan Pavilion in Sector 7, and explored the sacred site by boat early Sunday morning.

Advertisement

At the Triveni Sangam, he performed rituals, including offering prayers to Maa Ganga and worshipping Lord Mahadev with milk and holy water. The Chief Minister also participated in the Ganga Aarti and visited the Bade Hanuman Ji temple to offer prayers.

Advertisement

CM Sharma expressed his admiration for the grand arrangements at the Mahakumbh and commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his leadership and seamless execution of the event.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Nandi welcomed Sharma upon his arrival at the Prayagraj airport on Saturday night. During his visit, he also toured the Rajasthan Pavilion at the Mahakumbh and interacted with devotees from various districts of Rajasthan.