Rajasthan CM Gehlot offers 5 more guarantees if voted to power

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced five more guarantees, including buying cow dung at Rs 2 per kg, if his government is voted back to power in the upcoming polls.

“Free laptops and tablets to students in the first year of college, disaster relief insurance of Rs 15 lakh, livestock guarantee on the lines of Chhattisgarh, and buying cow dung at Rs 2 per kg are the additional guarantees offered by my government if we return to power,” he said at a presser at the party office here.

“The Congress will also extend a guarantee of English medium education to students and bring old pension law for government employees,” he assured.

Advertisement

On comments by his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel that ‘ED is more on the prowl than dogs’, Gehlot said, “It is unfortunate that the chief minister of an election-going state had to say this. What could be a bigger misfortune than this for any country?”

He also hit out at his political rivals for targeting the grand old party. In sarcastic remarks, he said, “I am angry that the Congress kept the country united for 76 years. Indira Gandhi was martyred, Rajiv Gandhi was martyred… those who sacrificed their lives for the country, you are trying to remove their names from history.”

Rajasthan state in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasara and other cabinet ministers were also present at the conference.

Gehlot had on Wednesday announced two schemes for women. He said the woman head of every family in Rajasthan will be given Rs 10,000 every year as Grah Laxmi Guarantee, and it will be given in two or three installments. LPG cylinders will be given to 1.04 crore families for Rs 500. Currently, 76 lakh families are getting cylinders for Rs 500 under the Ujjwala scheme in the state.

Election to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.