Rajasthan CM demands Cong’s apology; Opposition seeks Amit Shah’s dismissal

The BJP and Congress remain locked in a heated exchange over their respective stances on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and recent comments allegedly made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the late leader.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP state president Madan Rathore addressed a joint press conference at the party headquarters on Tuesday evening.

They criticized the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for their alleged failure to respect Ambedkar’s legacy and accused the opposition of indulging in baseless politics.

In response, the Congress organized protest marches across districts and submitted memoranda to the President through district collectors, demanding Shah’s dismissal over his remarks in Parliament concerning India’s first law minister.

Chief Minister Sharma lashed out at the Congress, stating, “What the Congress is doing in Rajasthan and New Delhi highlights their inability to function as a meaningful opposition.”

“Their actions are nothing more than political gimmicks and falsehoods concerning a leader of Ambedkar’s stature. The Congress has historically failed to honor Dr Ambedkar’s legacy.”

Sharma further alleged that during Ambedkar’s time, the Congress compelled him to resign as a minister and consistently overlooked his contributions.

“Unlike the Congress, our government has ensured due recognition for Baba Saheb. Prime Minister Narendra Modi constructed a grand memorial in Delhi soon after assuming office, and the Bharat Ratna was conferred upon him during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure,” Sharma added.

The Chief Minister demanded a public apology from the Congress for what he termed as “consistent disrespect” toward Ambedkar.

He also condemned Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with a ruling coalition MP in the Parliament premises, calling it a “shameful act.”

Meanwhile, as per Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara’s instructions, party workers staged demonstrations at district headquarters and submitted memoranda demanding Amit Shah’s dismissal.

The Congress accused Shah of making derogatory remarks about Ambedkar and labeled his comments as unacceptable.

In some districts, the protests witnessed minor clashes between Congress workers and the police, further intensifying the ongoing political tussle.