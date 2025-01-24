Rajasthan CM approves formation of 8 New Zila Parishads, reconstitution of 12 existing ones

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved a proposal for the formation of 8 new Zila Parishads, which will necessitate the reconstitution of 12 existing district bodies.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in 2023 had formed 17 new districts in the state. However, the incumbent BJP regime has retained only 8 of these districts, abolishing the remaining 9.

New Zila Parishads will now be formed for the 8 retained districts. Since these new districts have been carved out from adjoining and nearby existing districts, the reconstitution of Zila Parishads in these areas is inevitable.

The creation of new districts will alter the geographical territories, areas, boundaries, and the agro-political and cultural dynamics of the surrounding regions.

This process will directly impact the composition and structure of 12 neighboring or adjoining districts, necessitating the reconstitution of their Zila Parishads, as well as potentially affecting some Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis.

District collectors of the affected 20 districts will initiate the process and forward the district-level approved proposals to the state government.

The government plans to release the proposals in the public domain to seek suggestions and feedback from the people before finalizing the changes.