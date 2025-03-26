Rajasthan striving to ensure adequate water and power supply: CM Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said that the state government has been making untiring efforts to provide adequate water and power supply to all consumers, including farmers, entrepreneurs, and domestic consumers.

Addressing a state-level Kisan Dialogue and FPO Mela at Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agriculture University in Bikaner on Wednesday, the Chief Minister also announced the implementation of welfare schemes and development projects involving an investment of Rs 3 lakh crore on the auspicious occasion of Rajasthan Day on March 30 later this weekend.

Advertisement

On augmenting the adequacy of water for drinking and irrigation purposes, he said, “We are working swiftly on the ambitious PKC Ramsetu East Rajasthan Canal Project, which will quench the thirst of the land and the people of 15-17 eastern districts, and on Yamuna Link project in partnership with Haryana to provide Yamuna floodwater to the people of Shekhawati.

Advertisement

Besides, work on the Devas project in Bhilwara, Udaipur, and the adjoining areas, as well as the transfer of Mahi water through the Jawai Dam and the Luni river from Banswara for Sirohi, Jalore, and other needy areas of the western region, is also progressing well.

The Chief Minister also assured that farmers will get adequate power supply during the day in the next two years. “We will provide adequate power to farmers, industrial, commercial, and domestic consumers. The previous Congress regime was providing 100 units of free electricity every month to domestic consumers, we will provide 150 units free by linking them to solar panels.

At the function, the Chief Minister released a grant of Rs 137 crore to 30,000 farmers and handed over cheques to 10 selected beneficiaries.

He also held a dialogue and a question-and-answer session with the audience and elaborated on various pro-farmer initiatives being implemented by the Centre or the state.